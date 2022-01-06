Hasty Pudding award goes to Garner
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor, but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organization said Thursday.
Garner, 49, will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theater troupe said in a statement.
Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theater group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honor people who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis, and previous winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman and Cher.
The date of the parade, Feb. 5, is also opening night for the group’s latest performance.
$5M gift made
in honor of Ken Burns
AMHERST, Mass. — Hampshire College has received an anonymous $5 million gift in honor of one of its most famous alumni, award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, that will help the Massachusetts school continue its academic transformation.
It’s the second $5 million gift the college located in Amherst has received since it launched a $60 million fundraising campaign January 2020, following a financial crisis that prompted the school to consider a merger.
Hampshire has now raised more than $33 million toward the goal.
The donation to the Ken Burns Initiative to Transform Higher Education “supports the ongoing implementation of a new curricular model that organizes undergraduate education around the most urgent challenges of our time, instead of the traditional structures of majors and disciplines,” the school said in a statement Tuesday.
Film festival to honor Haim, DeBose, 6 others
“West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose, “Licorice Pizza’s” Alana Haim and “Belfast’s” Caitriona Balfe are among the actors who will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award this year.
Festival organizers plan to give out the honors at an in-person event in the coastal California town on March 5.
The eight actors singled out for the award include newcomers, like Saniyya Sidney who plays Venus Williams in “King Richard” and “CODA’s” Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, as well as more familiar faces, like Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”) and Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”).
The event, hosted by TCM’s Dave Karger, will include discussions with the talent.
The long-running film festival, now in its 37th year, regularly attracts over 100,000 attendees to the idyllic town for films, panels and tributes.