Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died this month.
Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music of Elvis, who died in 1977.
The property in south Memphis was a place of sadness and somber memories on Sunday. Presley, a 54-year-old singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
Jurors leave Sundance over captioning glitch
PARK CITY, Utah — Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman exited the premiere of a film playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night after the closed captioning device failed to work.
Matlin, who is deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris and Hittman for films debuting in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the festival in Park City, Utah, this week. The jurors walked out collectively when they realized the situation, which happened during the premiere of “Magazine Dreams.”
Joana Vicente, the CEO of the Sundance Institute, said in a statement on Saturday that the closed captioning device, which relies on Wi-Fi, had been checked before the screening and was working, but malfunctioned nonetheless.
Renner says he
broke 30-plus bones
LOS ANGELES — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in an accident on New Year’s Day.
Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.
In posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”
“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.
