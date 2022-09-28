Rocky Horror-Tour
A live show of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is performed October 2013 in Atlantic City, N.J. A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film’s birthday with screenings, live shadow casts.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

NEW YORK — Grab your toilet paper. Bring a flashlight. Don’t forget a newspaper — or your fishnets.

A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film’s birthday with screenings, live shadow casts, the invitation to be inappropriate and one of its original stars — Barry Bostwick.

