As the Thanksgiving leftovers dwindle, Christmas is in clear sight. City of Greenwood employees spent time Monday afternoon adding a Christmas tree to the decorations that have been added to Uptown in recent weeks. Workers anticipate the tree, which is at the fountain Uptown, should be completed sometime Tuesday. The festive tree is just in time for holiday events in Uptown and elsewhere, such as the upcoming Santa on Main weekend, which will culminate in a Christmas parade on Sunday.
