DONALDS — Michael “Scott” Giles, 55, of Ware Shoals passed on December 3rd at his home surrounded by family and close friends after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Scott was a faithful Christian, member of Holiday Church and the Tribe of Judah motorcycle ministry. He was passionate about cars and motorcycles and an avid enthusiast of many hobbies including rodeoing with family, Boy Scouts with his son and grandson and was once a member of the Masons.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life of 31 years, Marlene Giles, children Jadia and Bailey Giles (Alli). Grandchildren Isaiah, Karlie and Gunner.
He is the son of Nora Giles and the late Mike Giles of Ware Shoals and the brother of Beth Kidd (Chester) of Statesville, NC. His grandparents are the late Haskel and Lenora M. Gregory of Ware Shoals and the late Frank and Margaret Giles of Ware Shoals.
Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Byron Wood officiating. The family is at the home on Old Shoals Junction Road and will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Memorials can be made to the Holiday Church building fund, PO Box 3, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com