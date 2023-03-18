Business Licenses March 18 Wanda Rinker Mar 18, 2023 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Romac Trophies and Signs — retail/engravingThe Digital Ruckus — advertisingMcCurry VIP Transportation — private transportationPalmetto Insurance Sales LLC — insurance agencyThe Greer Group Inc. — staffing agencyLovo’s Bar and Grill II LLC — restaurant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Advertising Business E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program Time Management Crucial for Lander Student Gary Lander Professor of History honored Volunteer receives award Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting