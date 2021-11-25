Washington faces threat of more floods
SEATTLE— A week and a half after damaging floods in Washington state, forecasters warned that multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten to once again drench the Pacific Northwest beginning Thanksgiving Day.
More moisture from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.
Officials from the National Weather Service predict periods of moderate to heavy rain through Wednesday, as the first in a series of systems move across the region.
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID
MILAN — Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.
The Canadian rock ‘n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
Adams, who also enjoys a career as a photographer, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was canceled due to the pandemic. Adams was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday, but that is uncertain.
Man killed by police was ex-Afghan interpreter
SAN FRANCISCO — Police on Wednesday released video of officers shooting a knife-wielding man who charged at them in a residential hotel.
Ajmal Amani, 41, was shot Nov. 19 in the narrow corridor of the building on South of Market after threatening several people with a large knife. He was shot in the stomach and leg and died at a hospital.
Amani was a former Afghan interpreter for U.S. special forces who had been shot several times during more than five years of service and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, his former lawyer, his case manager and a property manager said.
Groups want to shut down fuel tanks
HONOLULU — Citing threats to Honolulu’s drinking water, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and military leaders to shut down tanks that provide an important fuel reserve for U.S. forces in the Pacific.
“Enough is enough. We’ve lost all faith in the local Navy command,” said Wayne Tanaka, the director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, at a rally and news conference.
The military built 20 fuel tanks, each the equivalent of 25 stories tall, during World War II near Pearl Harbor on top of an aquifer that supplies drinking water to one-quarter of Honolulu.
Hiker finds remains
of 4th, flood victim
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a wildfire, authorities said.
The remains of Diana Brown, 57, of San Antonio, were found Saturday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. She was swept away by the flood waters July 20 along with her family members.
Richard Brown, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Patricia Brown, of Madison, Wisconsin; and David Brown, also from San Antonio.
Richard Brown owned a mobile home in the area, but his home residence was in Bellevue, Nebraska, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported. All four victims were in the same house in the small Black Hollow area 45 miles west of Fort Collins when the flood hit.