Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.
The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.
The $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million, the California lottery site said.
Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said.
The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m.
Police said gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and struck nine people with about 40 shots fired, WPVI-TV reported.
Four teens die in crash after vehicle hits pole
MASHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire, authorities said.
The crash happened after shortly 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17.
Fire caused by battery injures 38 people
NEW YORK — More than three dozen people were injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery, fire officials said.
The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.
Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.
Some residents above the floor where the fire started escaped to the roof, fire officials said.
