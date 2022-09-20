Golden Globes
A Golden Globe statue appears at the nominations event for 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Associated Press file

NEW YORK — After a year spent off-air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, as the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association seeks a primetime comeback after more than a year of turmoil.

NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and dick clark productions on Tuesday made the Globes’ return official. The 80th Golden Globes will be Jan.10, airing on NBC and Peacock.

