CNN revamps morning show with anchors
NEW YORK — CNN is shaking up its morning lineup, saying Thursday that Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will team up as hosts of a “reimagined” program that debuts later this year.
CNN revamps morning show with anchors
NEW YORK — CNN is shaking up its morning lineup, saying Thursday that Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will team up as hosts of a “reimagined” program that debuts later this year.
They will replace the current team of John Berman and Brianna Keilar at “New Day,” which airs on the network from 6-9 a.m.
It’s the first major programming move announced by new CNN Chairman Chris Licht, who has a background in morning television. He helped develop “Morning Joe” at MSNBC and also produced “CBS This Morning” in the early 2010s.
Much of the news Licht has made since starting his job in May has been subtractions, canceling the “Reliable Sources” media show and letting go host Brian Stelter.
Anne Heche memoir
scheduled for January
NEW YORK — In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, when they were among Hollywood’s first openly gay couples.
“I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen,” Heche wrote in “Call Me Anne,” which Start Publishing has scheduled for January. Heche died Aug. 14 at age 53 after a car crash in Los Angeles.
Heche said that Hollywood effectively blacklisted her because of her being with DeGeneres, who around the same time made television history by having her character in the sitcom “Ellen” come out as gay.
Lebanese cheer as dancers win ‘America’s Got Talent’
BEIRUT — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country.
Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale.
The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.