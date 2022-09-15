TV-Quinta-Brunson-Kimmel

Quinta Brunson holds her Emmy Award as host Jimmy Kimmel appears during his monologue during a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — “Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson took revenge on Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy prank with one of her own, then collected an apology from the late-night host whose bit was criticized as rude and worse.

Kimmel, who had distracted attention from Brunson’s Emmy acceptance speech by lying pretend-drunk on stage, was delivering his monologue Wednesday when a pretty-in-pink Brunson appeared, award in hand.

