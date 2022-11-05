The U.S. Forest Service almost found the answer to the riddle, “If a 78-foot Christmas tree is felled live on Facebook and the sound is muted so no one can hear, does it still kick off the holiday season?”

But in the nick of time, the livestream audio connection was restored and the sound of a Stihl chainsaw brought an online audience of hundreds back into the action as Ruby the big red spruce was severed.

Tags