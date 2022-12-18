thegrid Dec 18, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.MondayCOLLEGE FOOTBALL2:30 p.m.ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, Conway, S.C.FIBA BASKETBALL2 p.m.NBATV — Winter Tour: NBA Academy Africa vs. NBA Academy Global, Las VegasIIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)10 p.m.NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Los AngelesNBA BASKETBALL9 p.m.NBATV — LA Lakers at PhoenixNBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL4:30 p.m.NBATV — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. Delaware, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas5 p.m.ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Maine vs. South Bay, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas7:30 p.m.ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Iowa vs. Ontario, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas10 p.m.ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Cleveland vs. College Park, Quarterfinal, Las VegasNFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.ABC — LA Rams at Green BayESPN — LA Rams at Green BayESPN2 — LA Rams at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)TENNIS9 a.m.TENNIS — World Tennis League: Kites vs. Eagles --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Showcase Basketball G-league Sport American Football Nbatv Nba Espnu Espn E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception