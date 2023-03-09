NEW YORK — The new comedy “Champions” stars Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson, but the veteran actors have tough competition for the spotlight with some charismatic newcomers.

Harrelson plays a college basketball coach with a bad temper who’s facing jail time or community service for some bad behavior. To avoid punishment, he finds himself coaching a basketball team of young adults with intellectual disabilitie , who help him rediscover the joy of the game.

