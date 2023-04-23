thegrid Apr 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL7 p.m.SECN — Florida at TennesseeMLB6:30 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay9:30 p.m.FS1 — Oakland at LA AngelsNBA7:30 p.m.TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 410 p.m.TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4NHL7 p.m.ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 47:30 p.m.TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 49:30 p.m.ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 410 p.m.TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4MEN’S RUGBY2 a.m. (Tuesday)FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawara at SydneyMEN’S SOCCER2:45 p.m.CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at AtalantaTENNIS4 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early RoundsGOLFTodayGOLF — Erskine men vs Conference Carolinas Championships, SpartanburgBASEBALLTBDBASEBALL — Erskine JV Baseball at USC Union, UnionBASEBALL5 p.m. (Tuesday)BASEBALL — Lander at Anderson University, Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Tennis Basketball E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • 4 Nights/Early morning hours per week • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Delivery route available for • Ninety-Six and Chappells area Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Most read stories Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Wrecks, fatalities becoming more common on Cokesbury Road Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion Lander psychology students honored Fun Run at Grace Street Park Humphries speaks at DAR meeting Lander students earn top honors at Upstate Research Symposium Moore talks about ‘Life After Lander’