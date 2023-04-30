thegrid Apr 30, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts:COLLEGE SOFTBALL7 p.m.SECN — Tennessee at ArkansasGOLF4 p.m.GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.MLB1 p.m.MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets8 p.m.FS1 — San Francisco at Houston11 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)NBA7:30 p.m.TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 110 p.m.TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2NHL7 p.m.ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7MEN’S SOCCER3 p.m.USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester CityTENNIS5 a.m.TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds6 a.m.TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds_____LocalWednesdayBASEBALL5 p.m.Erskine vs. Francis Marion University, Conference Carolinas Baseball Championship, Gastonia, NC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennis Sports Baseball Golf E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood police: Child airlifted after crash Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Family: Human remains thought to be 26-year-old who disappeared in 2015 Gray Court woman dies after wreck in Laurens County Laurens driver dies in morning crash GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare Lions Vision Services president 'returns home' as Due West Lions speaker Adkins speaks at DAR meeting Hatcher takes oath for the Hudson Berry Chapter DAR Lander students honored for excellence in speech, theater and communication Lander University Alumni Association hosts cookout