Hedges singles to put Guardians on top
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning to help the Cleveland Guardians beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Sunday.
Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.
Reliever Kirk McCarty (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth to get his 23rd save.
Alvarez hit lifts Astros over Mariners
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Mauricio Dubón started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and the Mariners intentionally walked Jose Altuve. Dubón advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel.
Alvarez then laced a grounder off Brennan Bernardino (0-1), who was making his MLB debut, to left field to send Dubón home and start the celebration.
Hector Neris (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.
Drury’s homer gives Reds win over Orioles
CINCINNATI — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).
Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand.
Alexis Díaz (3-1) won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.
Paul DeJong homers again after promotion
WASHINGTON — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Sunday.
Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).
Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.
Angels’ Detmers gets immaculate inning
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Angels starter Reid Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
The Rangers matched the 1979 San Francisco Giants as the only lineups to have three immaculate innings thrown against them in a season. Houston got Texas for two immaculate innings in the same game June 15.
Detmers, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, struck out three Texas hitters on nine pitches in the second inning for the 109th immaculate inning in baseball history.
Georgia secures win in GA-SC matches
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winning team of the GA-SC Team matches is team Georgia after winning five of the eight matches on Sunday for a 5.5 – 2.5 edge and an overall victory of 10–6 at The Savannah Golf Club in Savannah, GA. Team Georgia last took the title in 2020 when it was played at the Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia.
The Georgia team got off to a quick start winning the first two matches of the day with Cameron Biddle losing on the 18th green to a 1 up victory and Luke Sullivan falling to a 4&3 defeat.
Waymon Thomas battled his opponent all the way to the last hole to end in a tie.
The two lone victories for the South Carolina team came from Pake June who won 3&2 and Adam Hunt who secured a win with a 7&5 finish.
Major Lenning lost his match on the 16th hole 3&2.
Reddick wins at Indy to close best month
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick this month already grabbed his first Cup career victory, qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team.
Now he’s got a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Reddick closed the best month of his career with a win in overtime Sunday on the road course at Indy to give him two victories in the last five Cup races.
He broke through for his first career victory on July 3 at Road America in Wisconsin, then announced nine days later he was leaving Richard Childress Racing in 2024 to drive for 23XI, the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.
Royals’ 3-run homer tops Yanks 8-6
NEW YORK — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 Sunday to avoid being swept in the season series.
New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer into the right field second deck in the seventh off Dylan Coleman, Rizzo’s 25th home run this season.
Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.