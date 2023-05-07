0508 spt landerbaseball
Lander baseball ends season with 11-5 loss

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team concluded its season in the PBC Tournament with an 11-5 to North Georgia on Saturday on the campus of Young Harris.

