Lander baseball ends season with 11-5 loss
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team concluded its season in the PBC Tournament with an 11-5 to North Georgia on Saturday on the campus of Young Harris.
Lander finishes the season with an overall record of 25-27 while North Georgia advances to 29-23 overall.
Oliver Zohn began the inning with a walk and reached third on a double from Will McClellan down the right-field line. A ground out from Connor Droze and a SAC fly from Lucas Martino would be enough to score Zohn and McClellan to put Lander up 2-0 after the top of the first.
Men’s lacrosse
gets first PBC title
For the first time in program history, the Lander men’s lacrosse team has claimed the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Title as it defeated Flagler College 14-11 on Saturday.
Nolan Oakey led the Bearcats in goals with three while Krew Conroy was the leader in points with five after scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Jake Watson collected six ground balls after winning 16 face-offs against the Saints while James Linn caused four turnovers and collected three ground balls.
Miami uses offense
to earn victory
CORAL GABLES, FLA. — The Presbyterian College baseball team fell in non-conference play on Saturday by the score of 12-1 against the host No. 11 Miami at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes jumped out quickly in the second inning with a grand slam to gain the early edge. Ryan Ouzts pushed across an RBI single in the ninth to lead to the 12-1 final from Coral Gables.
Spartans get better
of Blue Hose in closer
SPARTANBURG — Writing the final chapter of the 2023 campaign in Game 3 of the nearby trip to USC Upstate, the Presbyterian College softball team was defeated by their Palmetto State neighbors on Saturday by an 8-0 decision in six innings.
The shutout completes a weekend sweep for the home side and concludes PC’s overall record at 25-22.
Upstate’s Alyssa Kelly kept up her momentum in the circle after guiding her defense to a Game 1 victory less than 24 hours ago, throwing a mercy-rule no-hitter while the Spartans’ offense featured 11 hits.
Verstappen keeps
Red Bull undefeated
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
Red Bull has won all five races this season, and teammate Sergio Perez’s second-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season, while Perez has two victories.
The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tied Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he’ll smash Vettel’s record by the end of what many critics are complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.
Defense pushes
Lakers, Heat in series
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The NBA just completed its highest-scoring regular season in 53 years, with its teams scoring a record 282,127 points while a record 20 players made at least 200 3-pointers.
And now two low-seeded playoff teams are surging toward the conference finals with dominant defense. The Lakers and the Heat are two of the best defensive teams in a league that has rarely been more offense-oriented, and both veteran-led groups turned in sterling defensive performances to claim 2-1 series leads.