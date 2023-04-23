Erskine falls in quest for tennis title
FLORENCE — Third-seeded Mount Olive captured its second consecutive Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Championship with a 4-3 win over Erskine in the final on Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Mount Olive with its tournament win earns Conference Carolinas’ automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. The NCAA will unveil the full field for the championship at 8:30 p.m. on Monday on NCAA.com.
North Georgia defeats Lander in series finale
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — North Georgia defeated Lander 5-0 Sunday to conclude the Bearcats’ regular season.
Barbara Cook had the lone Lander hit, going 1-3. Bailey Pattison (8-6) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits in three innings of work.
Lander will now wait to find out who they will play in the opening round of the Peach Belt Softball Championship next weekend.
Bearcats fall to Flager to end regular season
The Lander Women’s Lacrosse team found themselves with a second quarter lead but a 8-1 run from Flagler over the second and third quarters would create a deficit that the Blue and Golf could not overcome as the 11th-ranked Saints pulled away to hand Lander a 21-16 loss on Saturday at Van Taylor Stadium.
The loss snapped Lander’s four-game winning streak and dropped them to 10-6 on the year and 4-2 in Gulf South play to end the regular season. Meanwhile the Saints improved to 15-1 and completed a perfect 6-0 conference season, clinching the Gulf South regular season title outright and securing hosting rights for the GSC Tournament next weekend.
Lander takes series over Young Harris
The Lander baseball team took down No. 11/17 Young Harris for the second straight day to claim the series over the No. 1 team in the PBC with a 10-5 victory on Senior Day.
Lander moves to 21-24 overall and 14-12 in the PBC while Young Harris drops to 33-13 overall and 21-8 in the PBC.
Lander has collected 10 or more runs in the past two games against Young Harris while holding the Mountain Lions to five runs in the past two games.
Lander’s Lacrosse ends season with win
ROME, Ga. — The Lander men’s lacrosse finished the regular season tying a program record for fewest goals allowed with a 23-3 win at Shorter on Saturday.
Lander moves to 11-4 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the PBC while Shorter drops to 4-12 overall and 0-6 in the PBC.
The Bearcats also earn the PBC regular season title outright with the win and No. 1 seed in the upcoming PBC tournament. Lander will earn a bye to advance to the semifinals on April 30.
Akins gives Lander split with N. Georgia
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lander shut out No. 2 North Georgia 3-0 in game two of a PBC doubleheader to earn a split with the Nighthawks Saturday.
North Georgia won game one 11-3. The win was the first over North Georgia for Lander since 2007, snapping a 35-game losing streak.
North Georgia raced out to a 7-0 lead after three innings. In the top of the fourth, Emily Allen singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. She scored on a single by Logan Coward to get the Bearcats on the board.
In game two, Neither team could scratch a run across the plate for the first three innings. Kamryn Akins recorded her first complete game shutout to pick up the win. She allowed four hits and struck out three.
Seven-run first carries Blue Hose to victory
CLINTON — Behind a seven-run first inning and a season-high 17 hits, the Presbyterian College baseball team recorded a 13-3 Big South victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday at the PC Baseball Complex.
Brody Fahr, Dalton Reeves, and Chase Hughes each led the offense with three hits as Reeves and Hughes led the way with four RBIs.
Rally helps Furman top Samford, 6-4
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Furman erased a 4-2 deficit with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Samford for a 6-4 victory in its Southern Conference series finale on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
The victory helped Furman salvage a game in the series and improve to 20-26 overall and 8-6 in SoCon play. The Bulldogs slipped to 20-27 overall and 9-6 in league play.
Presbyterian beats Bulldogs to get title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Behind four singles wins, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (16-9) defeated the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-7), 4-1, to win the Big South Tournament Championship for the third time in school history.
“We tried really hard in doubles, Gardner-Webb played unbelievable,” Presbyterian coach John Collins said. “In singles, we talk about having every guy show up and own their court and fighting no matter what. We did that again today. This is everything our guys have been working hard for all year, I am so proud of their efforts today.”