Connor Droze earned two hits against the North Georgia Nighthawks.

Lander baseball gets 10-6 win at N.Georgia

DAHLONEGA, GA. — Having to go to extra innings, the Lander baseball team scored five runs in the top of the 11th to secure the series against the North Georgia Nighthawks with a 10-6 victory on the road.

