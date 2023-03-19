Lander baseball gets 10-6 win at N.Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA. — Having to go to extra innings, the Lander baseball team scored five runs in the top of the 11th to secure the series against the North Georgia Nighthawks with a 10-6 victory on the road.
Lander moves to 9-17 overall and 6-6 in the PBC while North Georgia drops to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in the PBC.
Dalton Stroud, Connor Droze and Landon Dupert would all have two-hit days against the Nighthawks. Droze would lead the Bearcats with three RBI on the day while Stroud and Jackson Houshour both had two.
Lander heads to Wingate, N.C., to battle the Bulldogs on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start.
Lander defeated Young Harris 7-3 Sunday in the finale.
Bearcats drop
Mountain Lions 7-3
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Saje Jones led off with an infield single and then stole second.
Abbie Behe then singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw home to put runners at second and third with one out. After Barbara Cook drew a walk to load the bases, Emily Allen singled through the right side of the infield to score two and give Lander the lead. An RBI fielder’s choice by Logan Coward and an RBI ground out by Rylee Omahen would give Lander the 4-1 lead after one inning.
Young Harris would get a run in the third to cut the Bearcat lead to two runs. In the bottom of the fifth, Allen drove in her third run with a double, and Shannon Antonini hit a solo home run to make it a 6-2 game. The Bearcats added another run in the sixth and went on to the win.
Lander women take care of business
The Bearcats won both matches on Saturday, in a doubleheader at Joe Cabri Tennis Center. Women’s tennis defeated Converse 5-2 and USC Sumter 4-0.
Lander started off winning the Doubles point against Converse, courtesy of two 6-1 victories from duo Sina Albersmeier and Chiara Gerbino, and pair Hannah Panchal and Fe Batoon.
In singles, Maranda Adair, Emily Ineson, Panchal and Batoon all gained points. Adair went to three sets, prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Inseon needed a tiebreaker in the second set, but overcame to win 6-4, 6-7(6). Panchal only allowed three set points, defeating her opponent 6-2, 6-1, while Batoon closed out the match in No. 6 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
The Bearcats continued their winning ways in the next match against USC Sumter. Adair and Ineson teamed up in No. 1 doubles for a 6-1 win and Shea Connelly and Catalina Santander shutout their opponents 6-0.
Four Bearcats place in inaugural meet
ANDERSON — The Lander Track and Field team competed for the first time this weekend and four Bearcats scored points for the Blue and Gold in their debuts.
Action started on Friday as Lander had three throwers place in their events. In the women’s javelin throw, Addison Davis placed seventh with a throw of 24.86m and Alejandra Sabotino placed eighth with a throw of 24.43m.
Scoring for the men on Friday was Malcom Johnson in the triple jump who placed in fifth with a third jump of 12.60m.
On Saturday, Gage Kukucka added to Lander’s point total with an eighth place finish in the high jump, clearing 1.80m on his first attempt.