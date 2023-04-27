Demetrous.jpg
Saluda's Demetrous Warren, center, is pictured with his parents after signing with Claflin to continue his baseball career. 

 SUBMITTED

Demetrous Warren has been a staple in the middle of the Saluda baseball team's lineup for the past couple of years. He sprays the ball around the yard and can play virtually anywhere on the field.

Now he's taking those talents to Claflin, as he continues his baseball career with the Panthers.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

