Cardinals hire Holliday as new bench coachThe St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol's bench coach Sunday.Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach.Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.