This image provided by Hopewell Township Police Department shows a metallic object thought to be a meteorite on a hardwood floor at a residence in Hopewell Township, N.J.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home this week, smashing into a hardwood floor and bouncing around a bedroom. The family who owns the home discovered the black, potato-sized rock in a corner — still warm.

Nobody was hurt and there was no serious damage to the residence, said police in Hopewell Township, north of the state capital Trenton. The object measures about 4 by 6 inches and weighs about four pounds, police said.

