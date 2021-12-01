Saturday, Dec. 4
Be direct, precise and detailed. Leave no room for error or misinterpretation. Take charge, speak up and follow through with your plans. Keep secrets and personal matters to yourself, and distance yourself from gossip and nosy people. Chase your dream instead of being someone’s sidekick.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Alter only what’s necessary. If you take on too much, you will fall short of your expectations. Know your limitations, strengths and weaknesses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Verify how much something will cost and how much you have to spend before you cut a deal. A false sense of your value or capabilities will set you back. Tread carefully!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen to what people say, and you’ll realize who is on your side and who isn’t. Keep your finger on the pulse of what’s going on.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. A surprise will give you the advantage you need to come out on top.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of your responsibilities, health and well-being. Learn all you can and prepare to renegotiate a deal that needs to be adjusted. Stick to the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will set in if you have too many choices. Don’t be tricked into something you cannot afford. When in doubt, say no. Look inward and concentrate on being the best you can be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put all else aside and focus on what you do best. A chance to use your skills to stand out in a crowd will lead to interesting opportunities. A partnership will be questionable but promising.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will lift your spirits. Try something you’ve never done before and see where it leads. A personal investment will fare better than anticipated. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Ramp up the volume and plan to have some fun. Pour your energy into fruitful activity instead of overreacting to something you cannot change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Listen to others with interest and offer suggestions. Honesty is the best policy, but diplomacy will be necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get along with friends and family. If you are hanging out at home, channel your energy into domestic improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Change things up to make your life easier. More convenient surroundings will ease stress and give you more time to indulge in something you enjoy doing.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Pay attention to detail. Listen carefully, verify information and assess situations before you make promises. Dedication and loyalty will help dismiss uncertainty and insecurity. Search for the truth, but don’t let disappointment and anger consume you. A smile and a positive attitude will help you achieve what you set out to do and encourage others to follow your lead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to be dazzled by someone’s pie-in-the-sky plans. Be realistic, innovative and intelligent, and you will far exceed your expectations. Believe in yourself and what you can do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the time to reorganize, take stock and prepare for the end of one year and the beginning of another. Leave nothing to chance or in limbo.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change of plans will favor you. Consider what you want to contribute, and make your presence count. The input you offer will help you gain respect and encourage others to give you credit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can throw your weight around and make a difference. Sign up for something you believe in, and take charge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let your ego get in your way. Be happy for others, and it will help you excel. Look at what you can achieve, not at the impossible. Stay focused on what pleases you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put a strategy in place that will help you achieve your goal without taking detours. An organized approach to life, love and responsibilities will help you overcome confusion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your strategy. Size up your situation and discuss your plans with a loved one. Knowing what others are willing to do to help will make it easier for you to plan your day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of heart will take you down a positive path. Show someone how much you care. A kind or affectionate gesture will improve a relationship with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A steady pace and a willingness to let others do as they please will help you get through your day unscathed. Stick to the truth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reserve judgment. Saying something critical will not be well-received. Offer compassion, hands-on help, love and understanding, and you will bring about positive changes. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Touch base with people you miss. A conversation will bring you up-to-date and lead to plans that lift your spirits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be observant; you’ll discover fascinating facts about the people around you. Knowing others’ likes and dislikes will help you get along with everyone.