Monday, Dec. 13
Get your house in order and enjoy your surroundings. A positive attitude will help you excel this year and encourage you to make the most of what you already have. Getting back to the basics will help you discover the meaning of life, love and happiness. Explore the possibilities and what matters to you most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Disregard rumors and gossip. Be a part of the solution, tell the truth and offer positive suggestions. Don’t limit what you can accomplish. Stretch your mind and speak up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Resentment will mount if you disapprove of what a friend, relative or loved one is doing. Offer thoughtful input and be willing to compromise if it will help keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Touch base with people who inspire you. Getting back to the basics will help you budget wisely for upcoming festivities. A kind gesture will be worth more than a gift.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to detail, and get things done correctly and on time. Refuse to let what others do or say slow you down or lead you astray. Be true to yourself and your beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Downplay your emotions, and you’ll avoid giving someone the upper hand. The less personal information you share, the easier it will be for you to advance. Focus on what you do best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let a change of plans ruin your day. Keep busy, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. A project you spearhead will pay off. Avoid joint ventures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have plenty of energy, so be sure to use it wisely. Focus on how much you can accomplish. Say little and do a lot. Trust in yourself and your abilities. Your achievements will count for much.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s OK to change your mind or head in a different direction. Take care of matters that will improve your life. Don’t let your emotions or an outsider mess with the big things in your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Participate in events that have something to offer. What you learn will broaden your outlook and help you venture down a new and exciting path. Take a unique approach to life and what you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone will disappoint you. Don’t trust what others say, and don’t follow someone for the wrong reason. Take care of your needs, health and finances, and you’ll avoid regret.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Say what’s on your mind, but be diplomatic when doing so. Don’t make unnecessary changes that will upset your budget. Put a limit on spending. Focus on long-term plans, not on shortcuts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Control your emotions when dealing with peers and superiors. You can question what’s going on and offer suggestions, but don’t make demands. Simplicity and moderation will serve you well.