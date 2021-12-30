Documentary to focus on civil rights in town
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A company in western Michigan is producing a documentary that will focus on the struggle for civil rights in Grand Rapids.
The documentary is based on the book “A City Within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids, Michigan” and is in the final stages of production, WXMI-TV reported Wednesday.
It is scheduled for release in August.
The book was authored in 2012 by Todd Robinson and studies issues around school integration and bureaucratic reforms.
Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities
MILAN — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over $11 million that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades.
They were among thousands of antiquities seized from traffickers or returned to Italy this year in major operations that also targeted trafficking rings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.
Of the 201 works returned by U.S. officials last month, 161 have been repatriated to Italy while 40 are on exhibit at the Italian Consulate General in New York through March 2022.
Russia taps people
as ‘foreign agents’
MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Thursday designated a member of the Pussy Riot punk group, a satirist and an art collector as “foreign agents,” part of efforts to stifle dissent.
The Justice Ministry applied the label to Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a Pussy Riot member who became widely known for taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral after which she spent nearly two years in prison.
Journalist and satirist Viktor Shenderovich and art collector Marat Gelman were handed the label along with others.
Tolokonnikova tweeted that she wouldn’t abide by the requirement to mark her posts with the “foreign agent” designation. She said she would challenge the decision in court, concluding: “Russia will be free.”
Vivaldi opera finally gets its premiere
ROME — The Catholic Church and the northern Italian city of Ferrara made their peace Thursday with Antonio Vivaldi nearly 300 years after the city’s archbishop effectively canceled the staging of one of his operas, sending the famed Baroque composer into debt for his final years in exile.
Ferrara Archbishop Giancarlo Perego attended the ceremony opening Vivaldi’s “Il Farnace” at the city’s public theater, a decision hailed by the theater’s artistic director as a “marvelous gesture” that helps heal the past and highlight one of Vivaldi’s lesser-known works.
According to historians, in the late 1730s, Ferrara Cardinal Tommaso Ruffo banned Vivaldi from the city because Vivaldi, a Catholic priest, had stopped celebrating Mass and was said to be in a relationship with one of his singers, Anna Giro.
NYC Ballet cancels final ‘Nutcracker’ shows
NEW YORK — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday.
The ballet by George Balanchine, a staple of the winter performing arts season, was to present performances through Sunday at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.