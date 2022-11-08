Dino bones

Cassandra Hatton, senior vice president, global head of the Science & Popular Culture department at Sotheby’s, touches the tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from Harding County, South Dakota.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby’s said Tuesday.

The 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.

