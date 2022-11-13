NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start plans around stopping Derrick Henry.
Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos.
Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle by throwing two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Broncos 17-10 on Sunday.
Vikings 33, Bills 30
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to end a back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless.
The hit infuriated them.Mahomes threw for 331 yards with touchdown passes to four receivers, and the Kansas City offense piled up nearly 500 yards in a 27-17 win Sunday.
Bucs 21, Seahawks 16
MUNICH — Tom Brady has had his share of memorable games.
He says Sunday at a raucous Allianz Arena is right up there.
Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Lions 31, Bears 30
CHICAGO — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30 on Sunday.
Dolphins 39, Browns 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The “MVP!” chants for Tua Tagovailoa started early in the second half, and they didn’t stop until after the game ended.
Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth win.
Giants 24, Texans 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the New York Giants beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday.