Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts:AHL HOCKEY7 p.m.NHLN — 2023 All-Star Classic: From Laval, QuebecMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m.CBSSN — Lafayette at Holy CrossESPN — Duke at Miami9 p.m.ESPN — Texas at KansasESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern11 p.m.ESPNU — Weber St. at N. ColoradoWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m.ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State7 p.m.BTN — Nebraska at NorthwesternSECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS9 p.m.BTN — Iowa at NebraskaBOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL7 p.m.ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.), Marietta, Ga.NBA BASKETBALL7:30 p.m.NBATV — LA Clippers at Brooklyn10 p.m.NBATV — Milwaukee at PortlandNFL FOOTBALL8 p.m.ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening NightFS1 — Super Bowl Opening NightNFLN — Super Bowl Opening NightTENNIS6 a.m.TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds