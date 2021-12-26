Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, by virtue of having a son on the Daniel High team this season, got the chance to see the Lions play frequently around his own team’s schedule.
And a player to catch his eye was DE Jahiem Lawson (6-4 214), the brother of former Clemson All-American defensive end Shaq Lawson. Last week, Swinney took his interest in the younger Lawson to the next level, offering him during a phone conversation.
“Coach Dabo called me tonight and he was talking about how he liked how I played and how I got after the quarterback,” Lawson said. “He was just talking to me, and he just offered me. They see me playing on the edge, setting the edge, and pass rushing and getting after the quarterback.”
Lawson had earlier offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. But he continued to play the waiting game until he got the offer he most desired.
“I was shocked, and I was just very blessed to receive it,” Lawson said. “I told him thank you and how big this opportunity was for me. It’s always been a dream for me to go to Clemson, but I’m still kind of looking. I’ve got a couple of options, but I don’t really know yet.”
Sacking the quarterback is a trait of the Lawson family. Shaq totaled 12.5 sacks along with 25 tackles for loss in his final season at Clemson in 2015. This season Jahiem had 12 sacks along with 25 tackles for loss, and he totaled 75 tackles. He helped to lead to Daniel to a second straight state championship, then elevated his profile even more in the Touchstone Energy Bowl. Lawson was named the Defensive MVP for the North after rolling up 3 sacks for 17 yards in losses.
“I did dominate, I did,” Lawson said. “I think that game played a big part actually (in the Clemson offer). There were big-time guys there and I showed out.” Lawson has set a Jan. 14 official visit to Clemson and said he hasn’t scheduled any other official visits at this time.
SAF Myles Oliver (6-1 170) of Douglasville, GA, has set an official visit to Clemson for Jan. 14. This season he had 75 tackles, 5 interceptions and 4 touchdowns.
LB Jaren Kanak of Hays, KS formally decommitted from Clemson last week. He reportedly has enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.
Former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston will transfer to Missouri.
Clemson Saturday offered DT Christen Miller (6-4 285) of Ellenwood, GA.
DT Ahmad Moten of Fort Lauderdale, who drew interest from Clemson, last week named a top five of Miami, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Clemson is in the top 7 with 2023 OT Payton Kirkland of Orlando. The others are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia and Miami.
Clemson is in the top seven with 2023 DT Derrick LeBlanc of Kissimmee, FL. The others are UCF, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Florida and Oklahoma.
Clemson Saturday night offered 2023 WR Christian Hamilton (6-0 175) of Harrisburg, NC.
USC was among the Power Five schools last week to offer UTEP transfer WR Jacob Cowing (5-11 170). With the Miners he had 141 catches for 2595 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged over 18 yards per catch. Cowing is a native of Maricopa, AZ and Arizona and Arizona State also jumped in with offers. He also was offered by Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Louisville, Liberty, Texas Tech, LSU and Oregon.
Former USC commitment SAF Jyvonte McClendon of Lakeland, FL is scheduled for a Jan. 4 arraignment regarding his arrest on a felony charge Nov. 28 for shooting into a car. McClendon argued he fired into the car to stop the driver from ramming his mother’s car.
USC and Clemson target 2023 OT Joshua Miller of Virginia committed to Penn State.
2023 TE Mac Markway of St. Louis, cousin of former USC TE Kyle Markway, decommitted from Florida. He was offered by the Muschamp staff at USC.
2024 RB/LB Sammy Brown of Jefferson, GA, who has a USC offer and interest from Clemson, was offered by Oklahoma.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.
SAF Karon Prunty, who spent a short time with USC after transferring from Kansas last summer, is transferring to North Carolina A&T.
Middle Tennessee transfer LB Jurriente Davis named a top five of Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State
Greenville QB Pro Franklin was offered by Tennessee-Martin. SC State has become a major factor for him, and he plans to take an official visit there in January. Franklin said he’s also looking at Marshall and UT-Martin for January visits. He had been in conversation with USC about one of their spots, but with their recent quarterback commitments, that possibility is over. This season Franklin passed for 3432 yards and 37 touchdowns.
2023 QB Raheim Jeter Spartanburg committed to West Virginia over Kentucky.
Hilton Head native LB Cole Demarzo has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Michigan State.
Bluffton DE DJ Aiken committed to FIU.
SAF Davonta Porter is transferring to SC State. The Latta native started his career at Furman before transferring to the University of Charleston in West Virginia.
RB Reggion Bennett (5-9 183) of Trinity Collegiate decided to wait until February to sign. He once was committed to Buffalo but backed off that a few weeks ago. He went on to rush for 2502 and 29 touchdowns this season and is hoping to attract more offers over the next few weeks. Bennett said he’s been hearing from Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and UT-Martin. Bennett said he’s expecting some spots to open up after the bowl game as more players enter the Transfer Portal. He’s had offers from SC State, Miami of Ohio, Army, Holy Cross, Dartmouth, Furman, Charleston Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Austin Peay, Lehigh, Akron and Air Force and said he’s still hearing from many of them. He has set an official visit to SC State for January 14th.