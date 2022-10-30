ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could’ve won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South.
The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons (4-4) to pull it out.
With the Falcons up 34-28, Carolina (2-6) appeared to have won the game in stunning fashion when Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining.
But Moore ripped off his helmet during a raucous celebration in the end zone, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That pushed back the extra point to a 48-yard attempt, and Eddy Piñeiro pulled it left of the upright.
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
DETROIT — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games.
Eagles 35, Steelers 13
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13. The Steelers fell to 2-6. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards.
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
MINNEAPOLIS — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 for their fifth consecutive victory.
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29.
Patriots 22, Jets 17
Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th time, 22-17.
Broncos 21, Jaguars 17
LONDON — The miscues of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence were costly in their 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. A goal-line interception ended a promising drive. The next pick ended the game.
Saints 24, Raiders 0
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0.