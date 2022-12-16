South Carolina Clemson Football

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer smiles Nov. 26 outside the locker room after defeating Clemson 31-30 in a game in Clemson.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer believes the 20th-ranked Gamecocks are surging forward, no matter how many players they’ve lost to the NCAA transfer portal or the NFL draft since the regular season ended.

South Carolina (8-4, No. 19 CFP) closed Beamer’s second season in a stunning way — defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Nov. 19 before ending the 40-game home winning streak of then-No. 7 Clemson, 31-30, a week later.

