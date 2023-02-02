LA Premiere of "80 For Brady"

From left, Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, cast members in "80 for Brady," pose Tuesday at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tom Brady has officially — and finally, he insists — retired from the National Football League. Based on his new movie “80 For Brady,” it’s also time that he immediately retire from filmmaking.

No one emerges with glory from this syrupy, undercooked story of four older friends who are determined to see Brady lead an astonishing come-from-behind win at the 2017 Super Bowl.

Tags