Greenwood sent five wrestlers to compete at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals this past weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia. This tournament was made up of wrestlers from across the United States.
Cason Howle finished the weekend 6-1 and claimed third in his class for the second year in a row. Aaijia Jones went 3-2, while Owen Sargent finished 2-2 in the tournament. Alijah Wade went 1-2 and Angelique Garcia went 0-2 in her matches.
Braves rookies get 2 rotation spots
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start.
Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who each have impressed the team this spring while competing for what was believed to have been one spot in the rotation, were told Sunday they will open the season with the team.
Shuster, 24, was Atlanta’s first-round draft pick in 2020. He is expected to start in the Braves’ third game at Washington on April 2. Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.
Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to Final Four
SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 seed Iowa beat fifth-seeded Louisville 97-83 on Sunday and send the Hawkeyes to their first women’s Final Four in 30 years.
Clark had the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history. She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.
Shortstop Volpe earns Yankees’ starting job
TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Volpe grew up watching Derek Jeter star at shortstop for the New York Yankees.
Now, the 21-year-old is getting the chance to be the Yankees’ opening day shortstop Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.
Lamar Jackson requests trade from Ravens
Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.
Bobby Wagner returnsto Seattle on 1-year deal
SEATTLE — Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks to rejoin the team with which he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL.
The team announced Wagner’s return Saturday night, filling a major need on Seattle’s remodeled defense. It’s a one-year contract.