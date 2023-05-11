Today is Saturday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2023. There are 232 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
On this date
In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).
In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)
In 2016, the Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.
In 2019, Doris Day, the sunny blond film star and singer who appeared in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97.
Ten years ago:
President Barack Obama tried to swat down a pair of brewing controversies, denouncing as “outrageous” the targeting of conservative political groups by the IRS but angrily denying any administration cover-up after the deadly attacks in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012. The Associated Press sent a letter of protest to Attorney General Eric Holder after the Justice Department told the news agency it had secretly obtained two months of telephone records of AP reporters and editors. Psychologist Joyce Brothers, 85, died in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Five years ago
President Donald Trump said he would help the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE get “back into business”; the Commerce Department had earlier moved to block the company from importing American components. The body of 69-year-old “Superman” actress Margot Kidder was found by a friend near her Montana home in what was later ruled a suicide from a drug and alcohol overdose.
One year ago
Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow’s struggle to salvage a war gone awry. Former White House national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane, a top aide to President Ronald Reagan who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the illegal arms-for-hostages deal known as the Iran-Contra affair, died at age 84.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Harvey Keitel is 84. Singer Stevie Wonder is 73. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 62. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 59. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 57. Actor Susan Floyd is 55. Actor Samantha Morton is 46. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 46. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 45. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 37. Actor Robert Pattinson is 37. Actor Candice Accola King is 36. Actor Debby Ryan is 30.
Sunday’s Highlight in History
On May 14, 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.
On this date
In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.
In 1948, according to the current-era calendar, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who became its first prime minister; U.S. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation.
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.
In 1998, singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2003, more than 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 of them died. (Truck driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths.)
In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.
Ten years ago
In an op-ed appearing in The New York Times, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie said she’d undergone a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it extremely likely she would get breast cancer.
Five years ago
Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in Jerusalem; just a few miles away, Israeli forces shot and killed nearly 60 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others during mass protests along the Gaza border that were the culmination of weekly demonstrations aimed at breaking a border blockade. The Supreme Court cleared the way for states coast to coast to legalize betting on sports.
One year ago
A gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody.
Sunday’s Birthdays
Movie producer George Lucas is 79. Actor Meg Foster is 75. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 72. Rock singer David Byrne is 71. Actor Tim Roth is 62. Rock musician C.C. (aka Cecil) DeVille is 61. Fabrice Morvan (ex-Milli Vanilli) is 57. Actor Cate Blanchett is 54. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 54. Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 52. Actor Gabriel Mann is 51. Singer Shanice is 50. Actor Amber Tamblyn is 40. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 39. NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 34. Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 30.
Thought for the Weekend
“The best way to keep one’s word is not to give it.” — Napoleon Bonaparte