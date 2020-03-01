CLEMSON — James Parker’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-2 victory over South Carolina on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 9-2, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4.
Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score the game’s first run.
South Carolina put up a pair of runs in the second inning, both with two out. Dallas Beaver singled and moved to third on Andrew Eyster’s double to left. Noah Campbell brought in both runners with a single up the middle.
In the seventh inning, Hawkins hit another sacrifice fly to tie the score 2-2, then Parker lined a two-out double to right-center to score two runs. Adam Hackenberg added a run-scoring single in the four-run frame.
Mat Clark (2-0) pitched three innings in relief to earn the win, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final two innings to record his fourth save of the season. Daniel Lloyd (0-2) suffered the loss.
Sam Weatherly, who tossed seven hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in Clemson’s 7-1 win on Friday, received the Bob Bradley Award as the Tigers’ MVP of the series. Andrew Eyster won the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s series MVP.