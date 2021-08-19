Detroit analyst suspended for making racist remarks
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.
When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.
A’s pitcher out of hospital after being hit by liner
CHICAGO — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.
Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. He was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.
Ohio, West Virginia OK 3-game football series
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Ohio have agreed to a three-game football series.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said Wednesday that the Mountaineers will travel to Athens, Ohio, to play the Bobcats on Sept. 6, 2025. The next two games will be played in Morgantown on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 1, 2029.
MLB sets start date for spring exhibition
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25, when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota.
All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
Venus Williams gets US Open wild card
NEW YORK — Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.
The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women’s main draw.
Pa. may use tax money for major golf events
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials have held out the potential for taxpayer-paid subsidies to help entice the U.S. Golf Association to bring more Opens and elite amateur events to two courses in the state, a news organization reported.
The USGA last week announced that it will bring nine more Opens for men and women to Oakmont and Merion over the next three decades, an announcement lauded by top state lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. Both clubs also were awarded some of the USGA’s elite amateur events.
Arizona Coyotes to host rookie tourney
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will host a “Rookie Faceoff” tournament in the desert next month.
The team announced Wednesday the six-team tournament will be held Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale, the Coyotes’ practice facility.