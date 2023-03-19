thegrid Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.BASEBALL7 p.m.FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan, Semifinal, MiamiBASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUENoonNBATV — Kwara Falcons vs. ABC Fighters, Dakar, SenegalWOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL4 p.m.ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Ohio St., Second Round6 p.m.ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Toledo at Tennessee, Second Round7 p.m.ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Second RoundESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Villanova, Second Round8 p.m.ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Indiana, Second Round9 p.m.ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Baylor at UConn, Second RoundESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Duke, Second Round10 p.m.ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at UCLA, Second RoundMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSS7 p.m.ACCN — Air Force at DukeCOLLEGE SOFTBALL7 p.m.SECN — Arkansas at AlabamaBASEBALL4 a.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)6 a.m.MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)9 a.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)1 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.11:30 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)6 a.m. (Tuesday)MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)NBA8 p.m.NBATV — Dallas at MemphisNHL7 p.m.NHLN — Florida at Detroit --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Teen wanted in Seaboard Avenue shooting turns himself in Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program Time Management Crucial for Lander Student Gary Lander Professor of History honored Volunteer receives award Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting