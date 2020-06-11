For as long as I can remember, I’ve always loved lightning bugs. You might call them fireflies, but of course then I’d just have to break it to you that you’re “not from around here.”
Where I grew up, those mysterious little creatures would float lazily in the early evening sky, usually beginning in May or June. On many summer evenings as a child, I would watch the lightning bugs when they appeared at sunset, follow them with my eyes as they floated relatively close to the ground, and then marvel as they disappeared at nightfall just as mysteriously as they’d first appeared.
As a child, lightning bugs filled me with wonder and inspired in me a sense of awe for the timing and mystery of God’s creation. Those little flashes of light — lightning fast — were something you could only catch if you’d stand still enough to watch. The lightning bugs never seemed to be in a hurry, never seemed to change course, and never seemed to mind that they could only appear at twilight. These days, when I think about lightning bugs if I close my eyes I can still feel warm black asphalt under my bare feet, I can smell the scent of my dad’s neatly pressed dress shirt — he had just arrived home from work, and we were standing in the driveway — and I can remember what it was like to be small and innocent and filled with wonder as we watched those glimmers of light.
Perhaps watching lightning bugs float in an evening sky was one of my very first religious rituals, one of the very first ways I came to know the Creator. Many years have passed since those barefooted days in the driveway, but the wonder still remains.
I am a poor shepherd of words within this column space, and so I’m sure it comes as no surprise to you that I don’t have any profound advice or earth-shattering wisdom to offer about the world’s current state of affairs. Humanity’s plights of hunger, despair, disaster and division trouble me greatly most days but particularly these days.
And to that end, I can’t really tell you who you should vote for, when you should come out of quarantine, how exactly you should heal from what’s hurt you, or what exactly should be done with your tax dollars. I’d love to try, but of course I’d probably get it wrong, because I’m just as human as humans come.
But I can tell you the lesson of the lightning bugs.
Stand still for a moment. Watch, and look carefully for those glimmers of light, however lightning-fast they may be. See with your own eyes — not on the internet, not in a movie, not over a video call — how those mysterious little creatures float within the night sky and quietly conjure up awe and wonder.
Several nights ago, I went outside and turned my sight for a moment to the sky. It was a welcome break to my eyes, which had spent the day staring at various screens which were telling me what was wrong with the world and exactly how to fix it. The messages on those screens, no matter how eloquently or vehemently delivered, didn’t seem to provide me with any answers, only more despair.
That evening the sun was approaching the horizon in that great expanse of a grey-blue twilight sky, and the trees stood in dark contrast to the last remaining light of sunset. Seemingly out of nowhere came a flicker of light; it happened so fast I wondered if I’d really seen it.
And so I stood still. And I watched. And there in the stillness I saw not just a flicker of light, but a visual chorus of glimmering, glowing lightning bugs floating in the night sky. They danced beside the trees and seemed to move in rhythm with the sounds of the tree frogs, and they brought new, strange light to a darkening day. They silently spoke of hope and goodness and unity. They quietly went about the work of being good lightning bugs.
And if had kept on moving, if I had just turned away, I would have spent the rest of the night forgetting that one flicker of light I saw, or even worse, wondering if I really saw it. And I would have missed the whole holy host of light, that chorus of hope, that I finally saw when I stood still.