A Tent Revival is planned for 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, July 2 and at 5 p.m. July 5 at Magnolia Park, 244 Magnolia Ave. For information, call Pastor Janet Bailey at 864-321-1118.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in head-on collision
- Donald Emory Robinson
- AOH guest director let go amid controversy
- Abbeville County schools superintendent leaving district
- Greenwood police: Shooting leaves 1 dead
- Lakelands 911 dispatcher faces voyeurism charge
- Driver dies in single-vehicle wreck in Laurens County
- Greenwood man faces three attempted murder charges
- Power Pool Plus to build Greenwood plant, hire 21
- Greenwood man faces charges in connection with child molestation case
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 23, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 24, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 22, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 19, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 18, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 25, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 17, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 16, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 15, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 10, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.