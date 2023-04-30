Film Box Office

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day are shown in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — It’s still Mario Time at the box office.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion, according to studio estimates Sunday.

