Stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday on Wall Street, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8% after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, the benchmark index had leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June. Technology and internet stocks accounted for much of the selling, a reversal from a day earlier.
For weeks, investors have been focused on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records through the pandemic.
The S&P 500 fell 31.53 points to 3,870.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 143.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31,391.52. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 230.04 points, or 1.7%, to 13,358.79.