While you take care to limit social interactions and wash your hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you also need to take steps to protect your finances and identity. Scammers are now taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to lure victims in with new phishing scams.
Phishing remains one of the top ways cybercriminals get access to your identification and financial information. Using phone calls, emails and even copycat websites, scammers are creating content that appears official and related to COVID-19 — tricking you into revealing personal information like bank account numbers, login IDs and passwords. At the same time, by clicking a link, you may also unknowingly download malware that infects your computer and captures your data.
Here are a few tricks scammers are using in their phishing attempts:
Names of real companies
Phishers often use legitimate company names and copy the look of official websites and emails to fool you. Right now, they’re even sending out correspondence that looks like it’s from the World Health Organization, local governments or other trustworthy sources.
Be wary of unexpected emails from a “company employee” looking for information.
Official-looking URLs
Sometimes the URL (web address) will look right, but instead of taking you to your intended website, it will lead you to a copycat website. Check to see if the URL begins with https://, which indicates a site is secure. Most phishing scams won’t have a secure website. Never click on a URL within an email; instead, type the official URL into your browser.
Wire transfer requests
In these scenarios, a scammer sends what appears to be a legitimate email requesting a wire transfer to cover title, escrow or any number of other costs.
Unfortunately, money you transfer as a result of the fraudster’s email ends up in the fraudster’s bank account — and you’re not likely to get it back. If you receive such a request, call your financial institution to verify that it has made this request.