N.C. A&T 27, S.C. State 17
ORANGEBURG — Kingsley Ifedi threw two touchdown passes and Devin Harrell’s interception return for a touchdown helped seal North Carolina A&T’s 27-17 victory over South Carolina State in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Marist 57, Presbyterian 32
CLINTON — Austin Day threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and Marist forced six turnovers to pull away from Presbyterian 57-32 on Saturday. The outburst was the most points in a game for the Red Foxes dating to the 1998 season.
The Citadel 45, Wofford 44
CHARLESTON — Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel eded Wofford 45-44 on Saturday in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.
Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer. But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass.
Furman 37, VMI 31
GREENVILLE — Jace Wilson threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half and Furman stopped VMI twice in the closing minutes to earn a 37-31 win Saturday. After the Paladins took a 17-0 lead on a 39-yard TD run by Wayne Anderson Jr., Seth Morgan fired a 56-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson and Hunter Rice punched over from the 2 to bring VMI back within 17-14 at intermission.
Charleston Southern 32,
Gardner-Webb 24
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jack Chambers threw two touchdowns and Daniel Oscar ran for 101 yards and a score and Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double overtime on Saturday.
Newberry 42, Limestone 7
GAFFNEY — With a little help from a decision up the road, the Newberry College (9-2, 7-1 SAC) football team, with a 42-7 decision over the Saints of Limestone University (0-9, 1-7 SAC), picked up the outright South Atlantic Conference regular season title, their first since 2016 on Saturday.
ACC
Louisville 41, Syracuse 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a series of late collapses led to frustrating losses, Louisville finally played the complete game it has long sought.
Malik Cunningham threw for four of his five first-half touchdowns, and Louisville’s defense stifled Syracuse throughout a 41-3 rout on Saturday that snapped a two-game losing streak.
Florida State 31, Miami 28
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State delivered a comeback that belongs among the great down-to-the-wire finishes in the history of the rivalry with Miami. And Mike Norvell has a signature win to continue building the Seminoles’ foundation.
Boston Coll. 41, GA Tech 30
ATLANTA — Phil Jurkovec appears to have found more speed when he missed six games for Boston College with a wrist injury. Jurkovec accounted for five touchdowns — running for three and passing for two — and the Eagles beat Georgia Tech 41-30 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible.
Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister threw for 215 yards and a career-high three TDs to lift Virginia Tech to a 48-17 victory over Duke on Saturday.
The Hokies had lost four of their previous five games, including heartbreakers to Notre Dame and Syracuse. But Virginia Tech grabbed a 14-0 lead against Duke and never trailed in setting season highs in points and scoring margin.
SEC
Florida 70, Samford 52
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen celebrated his team’s 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford like nothing was wrong. He sang with his team, posed for pictures, shook hands with fans and then made excuses for one of the worst defensive performances in school history.
Arkansas 16, LSU 13
BATON ROUGE, La. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wasn’t worried about style. He was happy to take the Razorbacks’ first victory over LSU since 2015.
Arkansas’ Cam Little kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime after LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted by Montaric Brown earlier in the extra period, and the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 16-13 on Saturday to take home the “Golden Boot” trophy.