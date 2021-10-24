COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith spoke to his Texas A&M teammates about the importance of starting fast before Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
Then he made sure the Aggies did just that.
Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 rout of South Carolina.
The Aggies forced a punt on South Carolina’s first drive and Smith returned it for the score. It was the longest punt return for a touchdown in the FBS this season and the longest for the Aggies since Dustin Harris had a 96-yard return for a TD in 2012 against South Carolina State.
East Tennessee State 17, Furman 13
GREENVILLE — Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds remaining to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 victory over Furman on Saturday for the Buccaneers’ first win in Greenville since 1997.
The winning TD came on the 14th play of an 80-yard drive when Riddle found Murray in the middle of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) their only lead of the game.
South Carolina State 31, Delaware State 17
DOVER, Del. — Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals, Jacory Benson had a short touchdown run and the South Carolina State defense did the rest in a 13-7 victory over Delaware State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
Zimmerman’s 24-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. He booted a 22-yarder midway through the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. Benson followed with a 3-yard TD run, giving the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-0) a 13-0 halftime lead. The score was set up when Corey Fields Jr. connected with Shaquan Davis for a 50-yard gain to the Hornets’ 14-yard line.
Mercer 45, Wofford 14
MACON, Ga. — Fred Payton passed for 357 yards, Mercer added another 210 yards on the ground, and the Bears defeated Wofford 45-14 on Saturday night.
Payton completed 19 of 27 passes with two of his three TDs going to Ty James, who had 153 yards on five receptions. Fred Davis led on the ground with 91 yards and Al Wooten II added 79 yards for the Bears (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference), who totaled 567 yards.
North Alabama 45, Charleston South. 22
FLORENCE, Ala. — Rett Files threw all three of his touchdown passes to Takairee Kenebrew and ran for another score as North Alabama rolled to a 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Early in the fourth quarter, Files and Kenebrew connected on a 76-yard score that gave North Alabama (2-6, 1-2 Big South Conference) a 24-7 lead. Files added a 1-yard TD run with 10:29 remaining following a Charleston Southern (2-4, 1-3) turnover.
Newberry 34, Carson-Newman 3
NEWBERRY — Hosting the winless Eagles of Carson-Newman University (0-7, 0-5 SAC) for their Homecoming weekend opponent, the Newberry College Wolves (6-2, 5-1 SAC) football team did not disappoint the sea of Scarlet in the crowd as they upended the Eagles 34-3 on Saturday, October 23.
The Wolves were again able to dominate nearly every offensive statistic in the book as they outgained the Eagles by a 493-203 margin with and rather even split between 268 on the ground ad 225 through the air.
The rushing attack was led by redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson as he would scamper for 82 yards and a score on 21 touches on the evening.