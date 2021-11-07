Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8
STATESBORO, Ga. — Backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy Saturday night.
Valparaiso 65,
Presbyterian 55
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Nick Orekoya, who had one touchdown this season and two for his career, ran for four including the game-clincher Saturday as Valparaiso fended off Presbyterian 65-55 on Saturday.
Western Carolina 43, Furman 42
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Kenny Benjamin scored a go-ahead 85-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining and Western Carolina held off Furman 43-42 on Saturday for its third straight win.
Chattanooga 35,
Wofford 10
SPARTANBURG — Chad Copeland passed for a touchdown and ran for another as Chattanooga rolled over Wofford 35-10 on Saturday.
Copeland was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards including a 44-yard touchdown to Chris James.
NC A&T 21,
Charleston South. 18
CHARLESTON — Kashon Baker ran for two touchdowns, special teams added a score and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 21-18 on Saturday.
S.C. State 15,
Howard 12
ORANGESBURG — Kendrel Flowers scored a touchdown, Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals and South Carolina State held off Howard 15-12 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory.
Samford 35,
The Citadel 14
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Jay Stanton ran for a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown, Samford’s defense and special teams added scores and the Bulldogs defeated The Citadel 35-14 on Saturday.
Newberry 41,
Wingate 35
NEWBERRY — The air was brisk on the afternoon of Saturday, but the action was on fire on the field as the Newberry College (8-2, 6-1 SAC) football team was able to secure the thrilling double-overtime victory over the Bulldogs of Wingate University (6-3, 4-2 SAC), as they won their fifth straight contest by a score of 41-35.
Benedict College 34, Lane College 30
COLUMBIA — The Benedict College Tigers wrapped up the 2021 season with a thrilling 34-30 victory over Lane College on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, in a game that wasn’t decided until Keeven Ross broke up a Lane pass in the end zone with three seconds left.