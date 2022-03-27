Men’s lacrosse rolls over Lees-McRae
Returning home to Van Taylor Stadium, the Lander men’s lacrosse team ran over the Lees-McRae Bobcats 20-7 Saturday.
Lander moved to 7-4 overall while Lees-McRae falls to 2-7 overall. This is the third time this season that Lander has scored at least 20 goals in a season.
Adam Mather led the Bearcats with five goals, four assists and nine points against the Bobcats. Carter Wilcox had a team-high nine ground balls with Jake Watson close behind with seven. Watson also went 14-of-15 in faceoffs. Seven Bearcats were tied for the lead in caused turnovers with one.
13th ranked Lander shut out Limestone 7-0 Saturday to extend their winning streak to 15 over the Saints.
Lander sweeps
Limestone 7-0
Hugo Regner and Nick Beamish won their doubles match 6-1. The teams of Matthew De Groot and Markus Sorensen, and Thomas De Negri and Alexandre Crepy won their matches 6-3 to secure the doubles point.
The Bearcats won each of their singles matches in straight sets, including wins by Nicolas Chan and Mouad Naoui.
No. 16 Tampa
defeats Lander
No. 16th-ranked Tampa defeated Lander 25-5 Saturday in women’s lacrosse action.
Melissa Clapsaddle scored 3:47 into the game to give the Bearcats the early lead. The Spartans answered with two goals in 20 seconds to take the lead. Mickey Burnett scored on an assist from Alyssa Suchan to tie the game at two with 10:06 remaining.
Tampa would hold Lander scoreless until the five-minute mark in the third quarter when Burnett scored her second goal to make it 19-3. Clapsaddle added her second goal of the game, and Emmy Peterson scored the final goal for the Bearcats.
Women’s tennis team defeat Limestone, 4-3
Women’s tennis remains undefeated at home after Saturday’s 4-3 win against Limestone. The Bearcats are currently 12-4 on the season.
The Bearcats started the afternoon by earning the Doubles point, with 6-2 victories by both Doubles No. 1 and 2 competitors Emily Ineson and Mille Elsborg and Hannah Panchal and Raquel Acco.
Panchal gained a point for Lander in No. 4 Singles, winning 6-3 on straight sets. Ineson followed in No. 5 Singles with 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victories. Roberta Armani was pushed to the limit, but came out on top following 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 sets.
The Bearcats have one more non-conference match before continuing PBC play, facing North Greenville on Wednesday back at Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Bearcats split games with Flagler, win series
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Lander split a Peach Belt double header with Flagler Saturday to earn their third series victory of the season. Lander won game one 7-2 to clinch the series and Flagler won game two 9-6 in 13 innings.
In game one in the first inning Birdgett Tierney laced a one-out single, but would be retired on a fielder’s choice by Shannon Antonini. After Antonini moved to second on a wild pitch, she would score on a double by Barbara Cook to give Lander the 1-0 lead.
In game two in the first inning, Bridgett Tierney singled up the middle and later scored on a double by Abbie Behe to give Lander the early lead again.
Sage Jones and Tierney reached on back-to-back one-out singles and then scored on a single by Antonini to tie the game at six.
After seven scoreless innings, the Saints would get a three-run walk off home run to take the win.
The Bearcats host former Peach Belt rival Francis Marion Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Lander gets 15-10 win over GA Southwestern
The Lander baseball team responded with a 15-10 bounce-back win against Georgia Southwestern on Saturday to tie the series up 1-1 at Dolny Stadium.
Vincent DeRubeis led the Bearcats with three hits against GSW. He also scored four times and had one RBI. Walker McDowell and Connor Droze both had multi-hit games as well. Both McDowell and Droze hit home runs for the Bearcats. Droze led Lander in RBI with four while Ethan Wilder was second with three on the day.
The Bearcats began the contest with runs coming in the first five innings.
Scheffler, Kisner advance at Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Scottie Scheffler reached the championship round at the Dell Technologies Match Play for the second straight year, this time with a lot more at stake.
A year ago, he was trying for his first PGA Tour victory. On Sunday, holding on to beat Dustin Johnson put him one win away from going to No. 1 in the world.
Scheffler took advantage of Johnson’s mishaps and balky putter to go 5 up through 11 holes, then had to hold off a ferocious rally at Austin Country Club. He regained control when Johnson missed a 4-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to fall 2 down, and then closed him out when Johnson’s 15-foot birdie putt caught the lip.