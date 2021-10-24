Ladies’ cross country earns eighth place
FAIRBURN, GA. — The Lander women’s cross country competed in the PBC Championship Saturday, finishing in eighth place.
Flagler finished first with a score of 31 while North Georgia and Augusta finished second and third with scores of 52 and 71.
Aubree Francis led the Bearcats with a 40th overall finish and a time of 21:09.1. Gabbi Hart was next to finish for Lander after a 49th place finish and a time of 21:56.1.
Men’s cross country finishes at sixth
FAIRBURN, GA. — The Lander men’s cross country competed in the PBC Championship Saturday, finishing in sixth place.
The Bearcats were led by Adam Kanterman and Trent Powers who finished 27th and 28th with times of 26:23.7 and 26:24.6.
Two late goals give the Bearcats victory
The Bearcats scored two goals in five minutes to erase a 1-0 deficit and take the 2-1 victory over Georgia College on Senior Day.
Neither team could get much offense going in the first half, with the Bobcats holding a slim 6-1 advantage on shots. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Georgia College got on the board with a goal from Alyssa Bergamini to take the lead.
After the goal, the Bearcat’s offense ramped up their attack, and in the 76th minute, Emma Sexton took a cross from Mary Moosbruger and found the back of the net to tie the game.
Students compete
at fishing tournament
DAYTON, Tenn. — Lander wrapped up competition at the Major League Fishing Tournament in Tennessee with Alex Cummings and Christopher Daniels qualifying for the Major League National Championship.
Cummings and Daniels caught three fish with a weight of 12 lbs. 3 oz. to finish in 16th place out of 278 teams to qualify for the National Championship. Stephen Kinard and Kimmy Mitchum finished with a weight of 4 lbs. 10 oz. to place 23rd, while Whit Edmonds and Anderson Jones finished 11th with a weight of 3 lbs. 5 oz.
Bearcats defeat
Mars Hill in volleyball
AIKEN — Lander split two PBC/SAC Crossover games Saturday. In their first match, the Bearcats fell to Lenoir-Rhyne 3-0, but rebounded to defeat Mars Hill 3-1. The Bearcats were the only Peach Belt team to beat the Lions in the Crossover Tournament.
Christina Aguayo led Lander with ten kills, while Olivia Dow had six vs. Lenoir-Rhyne. Madilyn Reed had 21 assists and 16 digs, and Patricia Pantoja led the team with 23 digs. Nadia Carter added 12 digs, while Daria De Carvalho Peixe had five blocks.
The Bearcats raced to a 25-16 victory in the first set to take the lead against Mars Hill. The Lions responded with a 25-16 win in the second set to tie the match. Lander answered with a 25-14 win in the third set and a 29-19 win in the fourth set to take the win.
Men’s soccer defeats Georgia Southwestern
AMERICUS, Ga. — After back-to-back defeats, the Lander men’s soccer team ended the losing skid with a 1-0 victory at Georgia Southwestern Saturday night.
The Bearcats move to 9-6-0 overall and 6-4-0 in the PBC while GSW drops to 6-7-1 overall and 4-6-1 in the PBC.
Lander prepares for the final week of the regular season with home games on Oct. 27 and 30.
Gibbs win leaves
Xfinity title wide open
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ty Gibbs disrupted the Xfinity Series championship, then rushed off for the fuel he needed to run another race.
Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday.
Gibbs isn’t eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
Matsuyama wins
by 5 shots in Japan
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Sunday.
It was Matsuyama’s first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he’s only had one previous attempt.
Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club.
Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.
The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win.
Ko was No. 1-ranked from July 20, 2019, to June 27, 2021, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks, and was world No. 1 for 12 weeks in early 2019. It was Ko’s 11th career LPGA win.
Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series
ATLANTA — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them.
The World Series.
Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox
HOUSTON — Two of the youngest Houston Astros stars helped one of baseball’s oldest managers get another shot at a most elusive title.
Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez did more damage at the plate and the Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.
García and Alvarez, both 24 and ascending, and 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium or home against Atlanta. The Braves lead Los Angeles 3-2 in the NL Championship Series going into Game 6 Saturday night.