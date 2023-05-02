Zoey Montgomery knew it the instant the ball left her bat. Her dad did too.
Montgomery hit the first grand slam of her life on Tuesday night as the Greenwood softball team routed South Aiken 10-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Zoey Montgomery knew it the instant the ball left her bat. Her dad did too.
Montgomery hit the first grand slam of her life on Tuesday night as the Greenwood softball team routed South Aiken 10-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
"I think that's the biggest smile I've seen on my young'un's face when she ran to third base," said Bee Montgomery, who is Zoey's father and also the team's coach. "Mine was pretty big too."
Zoey Montgomery's blast over the left field fence came in the bottom half of a turbulent fourth inning — one that determined the course of the game.
"Honestly, I just have the mindset of getting on base and scoring runs," said Zoey Montgomery, who wore the team's feathered cowgirl rally hat in the dugout after the homer. "I have no intentions of hitting a home run. When I go in the box, I just have the confidence that I'm going to put the ball in play."
This one was a bit different, though.
"Honestly, I felt it off the bat," Zoey Montgomery said. "It felt good."
The Lady Eagles led 1-0 heading to the top half of the fourth, but starting pitcher Aubrey Holland got into trouble, allowing runners on second and third with no outs. Holland, who has been battling an illness since Sunday, proceeded to strike out three straight batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
"I just knew getting those strikeouts would be big," said Holland, who picked up her 10th win of the year. "I knew if they hit the ball in play, we were going to make the play. So, I just need to have my defense behind me, and my catcher (Zoey) was on lock."
Holland pitched six innings, giving up no runs on five hits and striking out nine batters. She walked none.
Zoey Montgomery was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. She scored the game's first run in the first inning on a Reese Bundrick sacrifice grounder. The bats then went mostly quiet until Greenwood erupted for six hits in the fourth inning, including Zoey Montgomery's slam.
"We just knew it was a matter of time after everybody saw their pitcher one time around that we started hitting," the Greenwood coach said.
South Aiken (10-8), the No. 11 seed in Upper State Bracket 2, got 5 1/3 innings from pitcher Avery Hanner in a losing effort. Hanner allowed 10 runs on 13 hits. She struck out four.
Holland, Lauren Arender, Kayleigh Doerflein and Nariah Carroll each had two hits for the Lady Eagles, while K.D. Helms, Callie Davis and Arine Young each had hits.
Greenwood (10-6 overall), the No. 6 seed in the bracket, travels to face No. 3 Greer on Thursday. Greer survived an upset bid from No. 14 Lancaster, winning 17-16 in extra innings.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.