Imagine this is required of you in your line of work: Every time you step into the office, your main objective is to ensure your company runs as seamlessly as possible.
When things get hectic, you’re the liaison to ensure things don’t spiral out of control. You need to communicate with co-workers and make sure they understand their roles. If there are unforeseen circumstances, you need to allocate their new assignments.
Seldom are you credited for what you do, but the organization cannot function without you.
That job is daunting for anyone, let alone a sophomore in high school. But every time Zoey Montgomery puts on her softball jersey, straps on her knee guards, and puts on her catcher’s mask, it’s what she does.
“You can put her back there and no matter what happens (she can handle it),” Post 20 softball coach Tee Timmerman said. “She focuses when she’s warming up (our pitchers) and pays attention to what they can do. She just studies the game … and I think that’s gotten her to where she’s at.”
It’s a role that Montgomery not only accepts but thrives in. The catcher was an All-State selection for the second-consecutive season, leading Greenwood to the 4A Upper State tournament.
At the plate, Montgomery led the team in batting average (.556), RBIs (15), home runs (2), triples (1), doubles (10) and stolen bases (10).
She did all that and called every pitch for fellow All-State selection Aubrey Holland.
“It’s just the leadership on the field,” Zoey said about why she enjoys being a catcher. “I know that I have a big role, I have to know the (scouting report) on each batter and I just have to know what’s going on.”
It’s an aspect that her father and new Greenwood softball coach, Bee Montgomery, has had a front-row seat for her playing career.
From placing her behind the plate as an 8-year-old to listening to her critique NCAA Division I softball catchers playing in Oklahoma City, Bee said that it’s Zoey’s determination that makes her such a good catcher.
“She just loves the game and from an early age she’s had her mind set (on being great),” Bee said. “Her love for the game is what pushes her and she can play any position on the field. She began as a middle infielder and can play in the outfield. She just gives it 100% every time she steps on the field whether it’s a practice or a ballgame.”
In her second season with Post 20, Montgomery has started behind the plate in almost every game. Unlike in high school, where she just caught for Holland, Montgomery is the primary catcher for Holland, Lauralee Scott, Michaela Harrison and Megan Kimberling — four different pitchers with varying strengths.
It’s no issue for Montgomery as with her behind the plate Post 20 has allowed just 32 runs scored in 12 games, averaging around two runs per game.
“It doesn’t matter who is throwing, whether she’s fast or slow, an up pitcher or a down pitcher, she just rolls with the punches,” Zoey’s catching coach and former Lander pitching coach, Monica Shorter said. “She does the best she can and you’ll see her miss one block out of five games and her mind is harping on that one miss. She’s just someone who expects perfection. … She’s a baller, she really is.”